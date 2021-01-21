Ministry VROMI Traffic Alert: Recapping of asphalt on Bishop Hill Road, Sucker garden Road, Soualiga road, and Illidge road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), hereby announces the recapping of asphalt on sections of Bishop Hill Road, Sucker Garden Road, Soualiga Road, and Illidge Road commencing tonight, January 21, 2021, through Tuesday, January 26th from 2021 during the evenings from 9:00 pm until 3:00 am

The works will be carried out by contractor Windward Roads BV and are in connection with road repair activities.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant, and observant of the traffic signs.

Ministry VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.



