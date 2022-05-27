Ministry VROMI Tree Removal also Includes Replanting. Effort is to Improve Traffic Safety near Prince Bernard Bridge. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), commenced on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022, with a project regarding the mangrove trees in the area of the Prince Bernard Bridge.

The primary objective of the project is to improve traffic safety at this intersection.

It has been determined after an on-site assessment once the works started on May 25th that certain vegetation within 25 meters of all four corners of the Prince Bernhard Bridge will be completely removed.

In the coming weeks, the cleared areas will be replanted with young green buttonwood mangroves and ...



...



