Ministry VSA collaborates with Port St. Maarten; successful bumper sticker handover at Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise Facility to Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As part of the vaccination campaign, ‘The drive to 85%, SXM’s race to normalcy’, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley in collaboration with Port St. Maarten, held a bumper sticker handover at Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise Facility.

The bumper stickers were handed over to the president of the Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association (DSTA) and other DSTA representatives, who were all dressed in uniform. Over 20+ taxi drivers who presented their vaccination cards, which provided proof of being vaccinated, received a bumper sticker for their vehicle which states “This driver was vaccinated.”

...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37600-ministry-vsa-collaborates-with-port-st-maarten-successful-bumper-sticker-handover-at-dr-a-c-wathey-cruise-facility-to-dutch-st-maarten-taxi-association.html