Ministry VSA hires Lista-de Weever as full-time Epidemiologist. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister Pamela Gordon Carty (MBA) of the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) recently successfully completed the hiring of a long time highly needed full-time epidemiologist for the Ministry VSA.

Eva Lista-de Weever has entered government service as the head of the Department of Collection Preventive Services (CPS) as of 4th February 2020.

This position has been vacant for the past three years. In addition, she will execute the tasks of an epidemiologist. Lista-de Weever obtained a master’s degree in Public Health (MPH) in the field of epidemiology and has worked briefly before

