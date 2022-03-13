Ministry VSA kicked off the first fitness and nutrition session on Saturday, March 12. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Departments of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), Collective Preventive Services (CPS), and the Monster Factory kicked off the fitness and nutrition sessions at the Festival Village on Saturday, March 12.

Minister Ottley thanked everyone for choosing to be present for this important health initiative, despite the fact that they could have been anywhere else. They chose their health, they chose to exercise, and they chose to make a positive difference in their lives.

CDFHA was on hand to provide information about their services, while CPS took vital signs and distributed information and nutrition booklets to participants. ...



