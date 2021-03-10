Miranda-Leeuwin appointed as Branch Manager ENNIA Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— ENNIA Sint Maarten announces that as of January 1st, 2021, Gabrielle (Gaby) de Miranda-Leeuwin occupies the position of Branch Manager. In this role, she is responsible for ENNIA’s general operations on the Windward Islands. Gaby is no stranger to the insurance industry and has been a loyal employee of ENNIA Sint Maarten for over 25 years. She will spearhead the development and execution of the ENNIA establishment- and occupancy plan.

Gaby has grasped this opportunity with both hands, “A focus on good customer experience through collaboration is the central thread. I will continue the good collaboration with clients, brokers, ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37005-miranda-leeuwin-appointed-as-branch-manager-ennia-sint-maarten.html