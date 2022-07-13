Misdeed by former commissioners stiffed government of cannon fees. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion told reporters on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers' press briefing that decisions taken by former commissioners regarding long lease land left the government with no cannon fees.

Ardwell said that since taking office he encountered letters and emails that were sent to people that are basic promises without proper paperwork.

He said in at least two cases a former commissioner indulged in land swapping but never issued to the persons that have been occupying government lease land with no long lease or deed in place. “Because there is no long lease issued ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40867-misdeed-by-former-commissioners-stiffed-government-of-cannon-fees.html