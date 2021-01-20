Missing teen returns home. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force would officially like to inform everyone that Angreille Pamilly Wigley returned home safely today.

The Youth and Morals department has spoken to the minor and as well as her

Parents, regarding the consequences of leaving home without proper

communicating her whereabouts with their parents.

The Youth and Morals Department would like to inform the public of Sint Maarten about the following. It appears that during this type of investigation into missing teenagers, the department has become aware that persons take the missing teenager into their home without the consent of the teenager’s parents.

