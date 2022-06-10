Moko Fest to be held on St. Martin. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Sunday, 3 July 2022, the Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation will be hosting “MOKO FEST” the first-ever of its kind, an Afro-Caribbean festival that brings the Moko Jumbie and the Art of Stilt Walking to the forefront in St. Martin. This event was inspired by the worldwide growing popularity of Afropunk culture, which is a fusion of fashion, food, music, and entertainment that is heavily influenced by artists of the African diaspora and creatives in celebration of the lived black experience.

The event will be hosted at the Emilio Wilson Park, which is a prominent cultural location that has ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40611-moko-fest-to-be-held-on-st-martin.html