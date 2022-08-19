Monkeypox cases globally continue to rise. Follow Prevention Measures. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- According to the World Health Organization (WHO) this week, the number of monkeypox infections continues to increase globally, with more than 35,000 cases in 92 countries and territories, and 12 deaths. The majority of cases are being reported from Europe and the Americas.



To date, there are no confirmed infections of monkeypox reported to the Collective Prevention Service (CPS).



CPS advises the public to continue to follow prevention measures to reduce exposure to monkeypox.



All family physicians are reminded to report suspected cases to CPS for follow-up and registration.



Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease caused by the ...



...



