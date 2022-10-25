Moratorium on transportation licenses remains in effect. | SMN NEWS

~ Ottley debunks rumors on the issuance of transportation licenses.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Acting Minister of TEATT Omar Ottley on Tuesday debunked the rumor about the Ministry’s plan to issue 40 taxi licenses.

Minister Ottley said that there is a moratorium in place on all transportation licenses and so far there has not been any discussion on the issuance of transportation licenses to anyone. “I have not had any discussions with anyone to lift the moratorium,” Ottley said the rumor started with a post on Facebook and today everyone is jumping to conclusions as if the government has taken such a ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41627-moratorium-on-transportation-licenses-remains-in-effect.html