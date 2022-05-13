Mosquitos: Small Bite Big Threat. Tiny but deadly. Don’t Wait Eradicate. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- This week is Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week (CMAW), the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) said on Friday.



The theme is: “Small Bite Big Threat,” and the slogan, “Tiny…but deadly. Don’t Wait…Eradicate.”



CMAW runs from May 9-15 and brings the Caribbean region together to protect communities against diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.



At the 17th Special Session of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government on public health threats in November 2014, the Heads approved a proposal for the establishment of an annual "Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week”, to be observed by ...



