Motion to establish social minimum adopted. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Island Council wants the new Dutch Government to see the establishing of a social minimum based on the actual cost of living included in its coalition agreement. The Island Council on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, adopted a motion that asked the ‘formateur’ and the political leaders working on a new coalition agreement to secure this.

The letter that the Island Council will be sending to the ‘formateur’ and the political parties along with the motion states that the Caribbean Netherlands “deserves a clear place” in the new coalition agreement. The Island Council advocates the establishing of a social ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38629-motion-to-establish-social-minimum-adopted.html