Motor vehicle thieves becoming clever by the day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Motor vehicle thieves on St. Maarten are acting rather clever as they continue to steal vehicles. On Sunday, St. Maarten Concrete posted a photograph of their Hyundai HD 65 truck that was stolen by three young men during the early hours of the morning.

Managing Director of St. Maarten Concrete Franklin David offered a $1000.00 reward to the person that will provide information that would lead to the recovery of the vehicle that was bearing number plate R-2115. David also posted videos from his company video surveillance that showed the culprits that stole his vehicle.

On Monday around ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36270-motor-vehicle-thieves-becoming-clever-by-the-day.html