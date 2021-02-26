Motorbike rider injured on the Welfare Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Patrol and the traffic department were alerted to a serious traffic accident that had taken place today February 26th, 2021 around 01.15 pm, next to the Kimsha Parking lot in Simpson Bay, whereby a rider of a cream-colored scooter was badly injured. On the scene, the patrol encounters the rider with the initials D.S. who was suffering from severe lacerations to his face and legs and was complaining of pain.

According to the preliminary investigation by the traffic department, it appears that the driver of the gray Hyundai Accent was driving towards the Simpson Bay ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36914-motorbike-rider-injured-on-the-welfare-road-3.html