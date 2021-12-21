Motorworld Continues Annual Christmas Donation with Christmas Baskets to Miss Lalie Youth Care and Rehabilitation Center. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- It is an annual custom of Motorworld for all Management & Staff to come together to give back to the community during the holiday season. This year, the Miss Lalie Youth Care and Rehabilitation Center were selected to receive the Annual Christmas Donation.

The Miss Lalie Youth Care and Rehabilitation Center was opened in 2011 and currently is the home of 11 young boys. Supported by their 12 staff, the goal of the center is to correct, educate, guide, and offer perspective to the young men. It serves as a safe space where they can work positively towards self-improvement.

