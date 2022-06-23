Motorworld partners for 2nd Annual Islandpreneur Awards. | SMN NEWS

~Motorworld celebrates those making a difference for islands and on islands during Awards.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- On June 30, 2022, organizers of Islandpreneur Live will host its second annual Islandpreneur Awards at Motorworld Showroom at 7 pm. This invite-only awards ceremony will highlight those around the world who are making a significant difference for islands or on islands through their business or activities.

Motorworld is the leading car dealership on the island and has had an extraordinary impact on the community and economy of the island. Dedicated to community development and excellence, Motorworld has also seen its fair share of trials ...



