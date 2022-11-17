Motorworld supports local author to empower students & donate books. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Hundreds of public school students will receive copies of Ralph Cantave's latest book, Steve Takes a Stand thanks to the support of Motorworld's "Drive for Education" initiative. Steve Takes a Stand, is the third book published by Cantave and is historical fiction for children of all ages. The book is the first of his 'Soualigan Tales series geared toward teaching St. Maarten’s history, cultural heritage, and heroes. Motorworld is pleased to support the book and hopes it inspires more educational material that shares the rich history and diversity that makes the island home to many.

“Being aware of the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41802-motorworld-supports-local-author-to-empower-students-donate-books.html