MOU USM UWI. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 the University of Sint Martin signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of the West indies of Jamaica. The signing of this MOU starts the beginning of a relationship between the two universities. The establishment of this agreement creates the possibility for our students here in Sint Maarten to make use of another avenue to further their studies and for the University of St. Martin to collaborate in program development as well as further academic research.



