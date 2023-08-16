MP Akeem Arrindell Calls for Transparency and Accountability in Justice Department. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In response to mounting concerns about the state of the justice workforce, particularly within the Customs Department, Member of Parliament, the Honorable Akeem Arrindell, has taken proactive steps to address the issues affecting this crucial sector. Recognizing the significance of a well-functioning justice system, Arrindell has written a letter to the Honorable Anna Richardson, Minister of Justice, requesting comprehensive clarifications on pressing matters.

According to MP Arrindell, Over the past 2 to 3 years, the Customs Department has faced a significant staff shortage, with approximately 20 officers leaving their positions. This concerning trend has raised questions about the underlying causes, such as salary scales, unprofessionalism of shift leaders, an unstructured work environment, and inadequate leadership styles.

