MP Ardwell Irion Supports PJIA Employees’ Concerns Over Hiring Process Consistency. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As a Member of the Parliament of St. Maarten, I acknowledge and validate the concerns raised by Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) employees regarding the recruitment process for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position. Their frustrations are understandable, given the clear inconsistencies in the airport’s hiring practices.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46651-mp-ardwell-irion-supports-pjia-employees-concerns-over-hiring-process-consistency.html

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY