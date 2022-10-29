MP Brison sound warning about SCDF and Carnival 2023. | SMN NEWS

~ Stakeholders are still not paid, and they can walk out on carnival. ~

PHILIPSBURG: --- Member of Parliament Rolando Brison called on the government to look into the status of St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) whose financials are not in order. The UP member of Parliament said that this foundation is receiving government subsidies and they are expected to share information with the government in order to comply with the subsidy ordinance. He called on his colleagues in parliament to read the report from SOAB on their website and they would see for themselves the status of SCDF ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41669-mp-brison-sound-warning-about-scdf-and-carnival-2023.html