MP Brison surprised local construction workers at PJIAE. | SMN NEWS

~Hoping that other companies will give other local young men the opportunity to work.~

Airport: Member of Parliament Rolando Brison paid a surprised visit to the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) on Wednesday.

MP Brison told SMN News in an invited comment that he got word that a number of local young men were hired to conduct the remediation work at PJIAE. He said he felt it was an ideal time to give the young workers a motivational speech during their lunch hour whereby encouraging these young men to hang tight as he is very hopeful that the economic ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36231-mp-brison-surprised-local-construction-workers-at-pjiae.html