MP Buncamper questions Minister of ECYAS on NIPA & USM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday Member of Parliament (MP) Claudius Buncamper leader of the United St. Maarten Party (USP) faction in parliament forwarded a letter to the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, the honorable Rudolphe Samuel, enquiring about the possibilities of scholarships being granted for students to attend courses at NIPA and USM.

In his letter to the minister, MP Buncamper stated that “NIPA recently began offering associates classes for their new nursing program, and the University of St. Martin (USM) offers the secondary teachers certification and the bachelor of arts degree in elementary education” and asked why students who aspire to pursue their ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36732-mp-buncamper-questions-minister-of-ecyas-on-nipa-usm.html