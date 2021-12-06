MP Buncamper questions the operations of SOG. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- During Friday’s meeting regarding the management of government-owned buildings under the management of SOG (Stichting Overheids Gebouwen)

independent Member of Parliament MP Claudius “Toontje” Buncamper posed several questions to the minister of general affairs, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs,

regarding the conditions and lack of repairs of several government-owned buildings.

MP Buncamper’s first focus was on the festival village, where between 8 to 12 booths that were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 are still not repaired.

The MP questioned the loss in revenue due to these unusable booths.

MNP Buncamper also queried the outstanding amount of over ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39231-mp-buncamper-questions-the-operations-of-sog.html