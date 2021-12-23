MP Buncamper reacts to Ruby Court verdict. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- "We respectfully disagree with the verdict by the Court and appealed. The 68 pages of the verdict barely give any material consideration to the vast core arguments presented. Instead, matters are brushed off with the Court using the well-known language of not sufficiently stated, not sufficiently explained, not argued, and so forth. One had to be there to know different.

These type of generic statements does not suffice and the Court simply neglected to respond to arguments presented, thereby implicitly ignoring these same arguments. In its verdict the Court also remarkably endeavors to, sometimes in a not entirely business-like ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39351-mp-buncamper-reacts-to-ruby-court-verdict.html