MP Buncamper sends letter to Minister of Finance. | SMN NEWS

The Minister of Finance

Mr. Ardwell Irion,

Government Administration Building,

Soualiga Road # 1,

Philipsburg,

St. Maarten.

Subject: APS local investment questions.

Honorable Minister Irion,

I would like to receive some information on the ROI of the local investments made by the General Pension Fund dating back from when e came country on 10-10-10.

In many discussions and in the reports of the General Audit Chamber the picture painted doesn’t truly show a good investment climate locally when it comes to investing, or that the investments made aren’t really followed up on and thus hampering a proper return on investment. ...



