MP Buncamper sends letter to Minister of Finance. | SMN NEWS

The Minister of Finance
Mr. Ardwell Irion,
Government Administration Building,
Soualiga Road # 1,
Philipsburg,
St. Maarten.
Subject: APS local investment questions.
Honorable Minister Irion,
I would like to receive some information on the ROI of the local investments made by the General Pension Fund dating back from when e came country on 10-10-10.
In many discussions and in the reports of the General Audit Chamber the picture painted doesn’t truly show a good investment climate locally when it comes to investing, or that the investments made aren’t really followed up on and thus hampering a proper return on investment. ...
To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38007-mp-buncamper-sends-letter-to-minister-of-finance.html
View comments
Hide comments