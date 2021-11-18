MP Claudius Buncamper declares himself Independent. | SMN NEWS

~US Party restructuring and focuses on Independence for St. Maarten.~

PHILIPSBURG:---Member of Parliament Claudius Buncamper on Thursday declared himself as an Independent Member of Parliament, effectively breaking his representation of the United St. Maarten (US) party in Parliament. Buncamper was the faction leader of the US in Parliament.

MP Buncamper explained that the separation from the US party was an amicable one, with a personal decision being taken following an open and clear meeting with the US party board on Wednesday evening.

He further explained that it became clear that the party had opted to move forward with its ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39078-mp-claudius-buncamper-declares-himself-independent.html