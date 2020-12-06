MP Emmanuel: A “crying shame” if monument Passangrahan is sold. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel said it would be a “crying shame” if the government allows the Passangrahan Royal Guest House, a recognized monument, to be sold without even an attempt from the government to save it.

Emmanuel disclosed recently that the property is schedule to be auctioned around the 10th of December 2020, but the initiators of the auction are willing to dialogue with government and debtors to arrange a payment plan of sorts if government is willing to initiate the dialogue. The issue is important enough to MP Emmanuel that he even offered to provide the contact ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36307-mp-emmanuel-a-crying-shame-if-monument-passangrahan-is-sold.html