MP Emmanuel: Again no public consultation on COHO entity. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel on Tuesday said that despite criticism, the government of St. Maarten continues its practice of not engaging in consultations with the people and Parliament on major issues that affect the country. Case in point he said: The announcement that The Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten have reached an agreement on the Kingdom Act on the Caribbean Body for Reform and Development (COHO).

Emmanuel noted that the Prime Minister of St. Maarten said that the government of St. Maarten is now pleased with the changes to the COHO Kingdom act. However, he continued, ...



