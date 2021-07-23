MP Emmanuel asks Integrity Chamber to provide opinion on Ballast Nedam selection. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel on Thursday asked the Integrity Chamber to provide its opinion on whether the awarding of the reconstruction of the airport project to Ballast Nedam by the Supervisory Board of the Princess Juliana Airport operating company (PJIAE) constitutes an act or a failure by an administrative body or government entity to adhere to values and norms, legal requirements, or other obligations through which the interest of society or the proper functioning of an administrative body or government entity could be harmed.

His letter to the Integrity Chamber is the first of its kind to ...



