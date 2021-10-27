MP Emmanuel asks PM to address rumors of legal issues | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel on Wednesday respectfully asked Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs to address circulating and growing rumors that allege that she is in compromising legal positions, due to alleged actions of others.

Emmanuel explained that the Prime Minister is the face of the nation and should not let reports and rumors of such serious nature live a life of their own. “This could affect the office of the Prime Minister and as such, on a national level, the holder of that office should address and clarify any rumors about her being in a legal predicament. Respectfully ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38902-mp-emmanuel-asks-pm-to-address-rumors-of-legal-issues.html