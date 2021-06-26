MP Emmanuel calls on govt. to pay vacation pay this week. | SMN NEWS

~ Why please Knops but not help your people ~

PHILIPSBURG:— Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel is again calling on government to pay public servants “something, anything” from their owed vacation pay of 2020 and due vacation pay of 2021. Being more forceful than he has ever been on the subject, the MP said he wants to see something paid before the end of the budget debate this week.

“Our people are struggling. I am sure the Minister of Finance has heard the stories of hardships and how anything right now would go a long way to assist ...



