MP Emmanuel: Ernst & Young report further condemns airport CEO, board. | SMN NEWS

~ Says Holding Board must finish what it started ~

PHILIPSBURG:— A media report calling for an independent forensic audit to be conducted at the Princess Juliana International Airport based on financial conclusions drawn by the Curacao based firm Ernst & Young, if true not only re-affirmed what many have said for years, but it also should be the proverbial nail in the coffin of current CEO Brian Mingo.

Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel is of the opinion that the confidential report, commissioned by PJIA and reportedly submitted in 2019 to Mingo, does not absolve Mingo of anything, even ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37239-mp-emmanuel-ernst-young-report-further-condemns-airport-ceo-board.html