MP Emmanuel: Four months into the year and still no 2021 budget. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— “We are in the month of April and the country is still without a national budget 2021,” said Independent Member of Parliament Christopher Emmanuel on Wednesday, adding that the Minister of Finance has gone completely silent on when the budget will reach Parliament for debate.

In the meantime, Emmanuel stressed, the government is pressuring civil servants to work on reforms and other initiatives that have to be funded from the same budget. “A ship with no captain or rudder is what we have here. Nobody seems to know where we are going and nobody in this government seems to ...



