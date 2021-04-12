MP Emmanuel: Government playing guessing game with rent payments. | SMN NEWS

~ Says Audit Chamber report is alarming ~

The audit conducted by the General Audit Chamber on the effectiveness of government office housing policy should have presented a clear picture of significant financial savings for the government. Instead, Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel said, “there is no policy and the government literally told the Audit Chamber that it has little to no information about what it pays in rent.”

He said the fact that the Audit Chamber did not receive most of the information it requested from the Ministry of General Affairs and the Ministry of Finance shows ...



