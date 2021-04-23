MP Emmanuel: PM betrays St. Maarteners once again. | SMN NEWS

~ Says Alliance clearly not for its voters ~

PHILIPSBURG;— Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel on Friday said it is unbelievable that the Prime Minister of St. Maarten, an educator by profession, would openly label government as an “equal opportunity employer” when discussing qualified St. Maarteners getting first preference over non-St. Maarteners with employment. “This is the ultimate betrayal of our people and everyone who voted for the National Alliance and who anticipated being prioritized by that party,” the MP said.

The MP was reacting to Prime Minister Silveria Jacob’s explanation about what is happening at the Fire Department ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37386-mp-emmanuel-pm-betrays-st-maarteners-once-again.html