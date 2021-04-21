MP Emmanuel: Samuel unfit to lead Education Ministry, should resign. | SMN NEWS

~ Says insulting of civil servants a norm ~

According to Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel, the Minister of Education Rodolphe Samuel only threw fuel on the fire and made a situation worse by questioning the integrity of civil servants in his Ministry and maintaining his position of placing a non-St. Maartener above a St. Maartener as acting head of the Department of Public Education.

The MP said that the Minister attempted to explain his actions via a press release on Wednesday “and failed miserably”. “All he did was further insult the civil servants and contradicted his own actions ...



