MP George Pantophlet: to Shut down or not to Shut down. | SMN NEWS

Recently, I have taken note of some developments in St. Maarten. The most recent one being the shortening of opening hours for nighttime entertainment clubs, bars, restaurants etc. This has broug ht some thoughts to mind and I will express them via this article. Please note that this is my personal opinion on the matter.

PHILIPSBURG:— One thing I have learned is that some people will do whatever they want to do without looking at the consequences. What makes matters worse is that their actions can be extremely harmful and even cause death to others. This kind of behavior is ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37263-mp-george-pantophlet-to-shut-down-or-not-to-shut-down.html