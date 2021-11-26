MP Grisha Heyliger Marten elected chair of Parliament. | SMN NEWS

~ MP Brison officially replaced as chair of parliament.

PHILIPSBURG:--- The faction leader of the United Peoples Party (UPP) MP Grisha Marten Heyliger has been elected chairlady of parliament on Friday morning. Of the 15 members of parliament, 11 votes were cast. 9 of which was for MP Grisha Heyliger Marten while two voted in favor of MP Ludmilla de Weever.

Heyliger Marten, the faction leader of the UPP and coalition partners with the National Alliance was elected as chairlady after the scandalous audio tape was leaked on social media which led to him resigning from the chair of parliament ...



...



