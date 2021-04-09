MP Ottley calls on St. Maarten to pray for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent has erupted and displaced thousands of people, which Member of Parliament for the United People’s (UP) Party Omar Ottley says “it’s a sad turn of events for the entire Caribbean.”

In a Press Release issued Friday Morning, the MP also said the volcanic eruption and displacement of St. Vincent and the Grenadines people should be “a wakeup call for those who are responsible for making the decision that impacts St. Maarten’s ability to recover.”

“As people of the Caribbean, whenever one of our neighbors suffers, we feel their pain because we ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37271-mp-ottley-calls-on-st-maarten-to-pray-for-st-vincent-and-the-grenadines.html