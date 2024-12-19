MP Ottley Critiques 2025 Budget, say it lacks vision and foresight. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Honourable Member of Parliament and leader of the United People's Party MP Omar E.C. Ottley has expressed grave concern over what he says is "a copy-paste" of a previous Budget that the Mercelina 2 Cabinet has presented to Parliament as its Budget 2025 for St. Maarten. In a passionate critique of the 2025 budget, MP Ottley expressed deep dissatisfaction with what he described as a lack of creativity, vision, and foresight. MP Ottley raised critical concerns over the absence of new revenue-generating measures and the repetition of strategies from the 2024 budget, which appears to have been copied and resubmitted to Parliament. In a press release on Thursday, he said that the "copy-paste budget of the Mercelina 2 Cabinet fails to meet the pressing needs of St. Maarten's people."

"Even the explanatory notes in the 2025 budget admit that measures from 2024 were carried over into 2025 without significant updates or improvements," Ottley stated during the recent budget meeting. "This shows a glaring lack of initiative and a failure to address the financial struggles faced by our citizens." Ottley pointed out that much of the progress seen in the country stems from initiatives introduced under the previous administration, including the Health Levy and Tourist Tax, the Pension and Minimum Wage increases, developments at the airport, advancements in the General Hospital, and improvements to local marketplaces and Carnival booths. He emphasized that these achievements represent years of groundwork and capital expenditure efforts by the former government. "After over a decade of stagnation, the previous administration finally secured capital expenditures to fund these essential projects," Ottley noted. "This administration is quick to blame its predecessors for challenges while taking credit for these accomplishments."

The MP also raised alarm over the current administration's decision to allocate NAF 75.6 million in capital expenditures for GEBE generators, which he believes is stifling critical infrastructure projects. Ottley revealed that the Cay Bay Phase One Project, Middle Region Phase Two Project, housing developments, and a much-needed high school project have all been sidelined due to this funding allocation. "By prioritizing GEBE generators and not letting GEBE pay for its own mistakes, the government has effectively turned its back on key initiatives that directly impact the lives of our people," Ottley asserted. "The needs of our communities are being ignored, and the consequences are becoming painfully evident." MP Ottley urged the Mercelina Cabinet to adopt a more innovative and forward-thinking approach to governance. He criticized the lack of bold, new policies to generate revenue and stimulate economic growth, warning that relying on increased taxes will only burden an already cash-strapped population. "Our people deserve better than recycled measures," Ottley declared. "We need a budget that addresses the urgent needs of today while building a sustainable future for St. Maarten." In his closing remarks, MP Ottley called on the government to reevaluate its budget priorities and place the well-being of the people of St. Maarten at the forefront of decision-making. He emphasized the importance of transparency, accountability, and leadership that truly understands and responds to the struggles of everyday citizens. "The role of government is to serve its people, not to recycle outdated measures or misallocate resources, to lay claim to bringing a budget to Parliament earlier than previous governments. The people of St. Maarten would rather you take the time needed to provide a sensible budget than for you to lay claim to being earlier," Ottley said. "We need a government willing to roll up its sleeves, tackle challenges head-on, and create a brighter future for all." MP Ottley said he will continue to hold the government accountable and advocate for the people's best interest, ensuring that their voices are heard, and their needs are prioritized in the country's governance.

