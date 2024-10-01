MP Ottley Questions Government’s refusal to continue school meal program for kids. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The new school year has started, and parents of children who benefited from the Healthy School Meal Program, which started during the tenure of current Member of Parliament, the Honourable Omar E.C. Ottley, while he was Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), are now asking why Government is refusing to continue the program.

MP Ottley, has received questions, comments and complaints from parents. As a result of this he is raising serious concerns about the government's apparent lack of action in -re-implementing the Nutri Kids healthy breakfast program. “This is a project aimed at providing nutritious meals to vulnerable students across several public schools in Sint Maarten,” stated MP Ottley in a press release issued today, Monday September 30,2024.

MP Ottley is now asking whether the government intends to abandon another vital social initiative designed to uplift the island's most at-risk youth.

The Nutri Kids program, approved by Ottley on October 19th, was set to launch as a three-month pilot on November 13th, with the goal of offering a "Grab & Go" healthy breakfast to students at three elementary schools—Martin Luther King, Genevieve de Weever, and Leonard Connor. The initiative initially aimed to benefit approximately 160 students, ensuring that children from vulnerable backgrounds would start their day with a nutritious meal, enhancing their physical well-being and ability to concentrate and perform in school.

"While we would like to see more done across the board, I feel honored to have been part of such a program that provides breakfast to vulnerable kids and assists with providing a start to a healthy lifestyle," Ottley remarked when the program was first approved. The program was also intended to instill healthy habits, with Ambrosia, a local culinary service provider, leading the charge in designing balanced, nutrient-rich meals. Collaborating with the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), the project also included educational workshops for parents, students, and school staff on the importance of nutrition and healthy eating habits.

Yet, despite the benefit to children, the program has not been restarted, leaving Ottley and many in the community wondering why. Ottley asks if the current government is deliberately neglecting the Nutri Kids program. "There seems to be a trend emerging," Ottley warned, "whereby the government is failing to continue key social development programs initiated before their tenure, regardless of the clear benefits to the community." He noted that canceling or delaying such programs, particularly those that target the most vulnerable groups in society, has far-reaching consequences for Sint Maarten's future.

The Nutri Kids program is the latest in a series of initiatives started by previous administrations that have been left in limbo. The program's goal was to create long-term healthy habits for students and provide them with the nutritional foundation needed for academic and personal growth. By the end of the pilot, CPS was expected to evaluate its effectiveness and advise on expanding the initiative to other public schools.

"We cannot afford to ignore our most vulnerable children," Ottley stressed. "Providing a healthy breakfast is not just about food; it's about ensuring every child can succeed academically and socially. The Nutri Kids program was created with this in mind, and it's disappointing to see it being neglected."

"The principal responsibility of government is to ensure the welfare of its people, especially the most vulnerable," Ottley said. "If a program works, it should be continued—regardless of which administration started it."

"It's not about politics," Ottley continued, "it's about people. These are programs that can change lives, improve health outcomes, and set a positive course for the future. Why would anyone want to stop that?"

With the school year already started, further delays could mean that many children will miss out on the critical benefits of a nutritious breakfast. "This is not just about feeding children," Ottley concluded. "It's about feeding their potential, their ability to learn, grow, and succeed."

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46120-mp-ottley-questions-government-s-refusal-to-continue-school-meal-program-for-kids.html