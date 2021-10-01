MP Pantophlet requests meeting regarding short-term contracts and other urgent labor matters. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On September 27th, 2021, MP Pantophlet requested a committee meeting to discuss the status of ending the abuse of short-term labor contracts and other labor-related matters.

In his request, MP Pantophlet highlighted that he has been championing the necessary changes to be made for the amendment of the ordinance that regulates the short-term contract, for quite some time. Since 2011, MP Pantophlet was one of the initiators of a draft National Ordinance on the elimination of improper use of employment contracts. Unfortunately, the draft National Ordinance has not yet become a reality.

Pantophlet states that the problem with short-term ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38694-mp-pantophlet-requests-meeting-regarding-short-term-contracts-and-other-urgent-labor-matters.html