MP Romou Donates New Television to Home Away From Home Foundation For Christmas. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- MP Angelique Romou delivers a pledge made to the seniors of the Home Away From Home Foundation some months ago and gifted them a brand-new TV for Christmas.

“This initiative or should I say pledge started when I visited the seniors at the Home Away From Home foundation in August and gifted them with free internet service at the center, courtesy of TELEM, in commemoration of World Seniors Day on August 26th. In discussion with the seniors, they seized the opportunity and explained to me that their television had been stolen and they really missed having their television there. ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42069-mp-romou-donates-new-television-to-home-away-from-home-foundation-for-christmas.html