MP Romou: It is important for Parents, teachers and students to unite for success. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- MP Romou extends blessings to every child, every person who works in the education field, and every parent as they enter into this new school 2022-2023.

The MP stressed on some important factors that contribute to positive outcomes for teachers, students, and parents.

First and foremost, every child/student deserves to have someone in their life who will never ever give up on them. Someone who will always encourage, motivate and instill the core values of life for success, which are to have self-respect, respect for others, discipline, dedication, a strong belief in one’s capabilities, and the audacity to push ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41020-mp-romou-it-is-important-for-parents-teachers-and-students-to-unite-for-success.html