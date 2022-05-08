MP Romou responds to the recent court ruling to allow Psychiatrists to open new care facility. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- MP Romou was elated to hear of the recent court ruling allowing TWO BIG psychiatrists, Dr. Nijdam and Dr. Kelbrick-Furstenburg to open their own practice to provide mental health care services to the people of Sint Maarten. MP Romou stated that she completely agrees with the judge’s conclusion that there is a current acute shortage of psychiatric services and that the doctors should be granted an exemption to offer their services via their practice – something she has been lobbying for since 2020.

As you may recall, it was just some months ago MP Romou made her concerns public ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40286-mp-romou-responds-to-the-recent-court-ruling-to-allow-psychiatrists-to-open-new-care-facility.html