MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, Body Searches “sad and unacceptable”. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- MP Sarah Wescot-Williams was appalled by not only the two incidents as described in recent publications regarding so-called search tactics used by the police in Philipsburg against two citizens but also by the reaction of the police top.

“I cringed at reading how our officer(s) misused their power and humiliated the persons involved.

Especially for the woman and the circumstance in which she found herself, it must have been a most terrifying and humiliating experience.”

“As a woman, mother, and grandmother, I can’t but condemn in the strongest possible way that any of our citizens, unless posing a ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41904-mp-sarah-wescot-williams-body-searches-sad-and-unacceptable.html