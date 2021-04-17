MP Wescot questions the ending of the temporary food assistance program with no structural program in sight; calls on Minister Panneflek. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- “I was taken aback by the notification by the different agencies charged with the food assistance program that this program ends this month. I have to nevertheless, express my gratitude to the volunteers and organizations who assisted with this program. But fact is, while the political posturing continues between the government of the Netherlands and the governing coalition on St. Maarten, recipients of the food assistance program are being confronted with the fact that this program will come to an end at the end of April, so in the next 2 weeks.”

This fact alone raises several issues, ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37322-mp-wescot-questions-the-ending-of-the-temporary-food-assistance-program-with-no-structural-program-in-sight-calls-on-minister-panneflek.html