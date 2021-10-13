MP Wescot-Williams: “Short-term Labor Contract Law Hits Another Snag” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- MP Wescot-Williams has expressed her disappointment that the publication of the new Civil Code Book as far as this regards employment contracts (short term contracts), the book does not include any of the amendments made by Parliament in 2019.

“Now I can understand why the Minister of VSA was so evasive when he was recently asked about short-term labor contracts, locally referred to as “6-months contracts”, the MP stated. “I wonder if the Minister is even aware of the current status.”

“But how did we get here in the first place?” The Civil Code of Sint Maarten ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38785-mp-wescot-williams-short-term-labor-contract-law-hits-another-snag.html